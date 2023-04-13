Pakistan govt and judiciary in new standoff amid economic turmoil

Pakistan's parliament on Thursday ruled against providing funds for provincial snap polls ordered by the Supreme Court, creating new discord between the judiciary and government amid months of political and economic turmoil.

The chief justice had already summoned government finance officials to his chamber on Friday to seek a reply on the funds, warning that non-compliance would have consequences.

Parliament's ruling came hours after the government rejected a panel set up and headed by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial that was due to rule on a draft law clipping his own powers, claiming conflict of interest.