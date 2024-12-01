13 more killed in Pakistan sectarian fighting

Since then 10 days of fighting with light and heavy weapons has brought the region to a standstill, with major roads closed and mobile phone services cut as the death toll surged.

A Kurram local government official put the death toll at 124 on Saturday after 13 more people were killed in the past two days.

Two were Sunni and 11 Shiite, he said, whilst more than 50 people have been wounded in fresh fighting which continued Saturday morning.

“There is a severe lack of trust between the two sides, and neither tribe is willing to comply with government orders to cease hostilities,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Police report that many people want to flee the area due to the violence, but the deteriorating security situation makes it impossible,” he added.