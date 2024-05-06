Myanmar ethnic armed group says captured hundreds of junta personnel

The military still holds the state capital Sittwe but AA fighters have seized territory in surrounding districts, including bases on the border with India and Bangladesh.

A video released by the AA’s media channel said the group had captured “Military Operations Command 15” near the town of Buthidaung, around 90 kilometres (55 miles) north of Sittwe.

The video did not say when its fighters had captured the site but local media have reported regular clashes around Buthidaung in recent days.

“The video record of the deputy commander of MOC 15 after a certain period of siege,” read a message published in Burmese, Chinese and English.