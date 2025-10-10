India to upgrade Afghan mission to full embassy

India will upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full embassy, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Friday, as he met his counterpart from Kabul in New Delhi.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Afghan Taliban government since they seized control of the country in August 2021, although several nations do have embassies in Kabul.

India had a large embassy in the Afghan capital until the Taliban takeover, when they withdraw most diplomats and downgraded the facility to a technical mission.