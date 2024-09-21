Sri Lanka votes in crucial election to decide economic future

Millions of Sri Lankans cast their votes on Saturday to select a new president who will face the task of cementing the South Asian country's fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.

More than 17 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are eligible to vote at the presidential election that has shaped up to be a close contest between incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Marxist-leaning challenger Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. (0130 GMT) and ends at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), with counting scheduled to start shortly after.