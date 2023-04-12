Taliban say ban on Afghan women working for UN ‘an internal issue’

A ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations was an internal issue, the country’s Taliban authorities said Wednesday, adding that the decision “should be respected by all sides”.

Taliban authorities triggered international outrage earlier this month after extending a December ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organisations to the UN.

“The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan which does not create a problem for anyone and should be respected by all sides.”

Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.