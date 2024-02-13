Pakistan: PPP to support PML-N on PM votes without becoming part of govt

Speaking in Adiala Jail -- where he has spent much of his time since his arrest in August -- Khan accused both the PML-N and PPP of corruption.

“We will neither sit with the PML-N nor with the PPP,” he told a handful of reporters covering a procedural hearing at the prison outside the capital Islamabad.

There have been widespread allegations of vote-rigging and result manipulation after authorities switched off the country’s mobile phone network on election day and the count took more than 24 hours.

“We are going to challenge the election rigging in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and we will consider the alliance later,” said Khan, clutching a string of prayer beads.

The remarks are among the first Khan has made publicly since the poll five days ago returned a boon for his PTI party, despite it being effectively dismantled.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the third-placed PPP, said on Tuesday his party wasn’t interested in a new alliance with the PML-N but would support any government formed by them on certain issues.

“We will support a political party without becoming part of the government,” Bhutto Zardari said.

“But we will support the votes of prime ministership, budget and legislation on an issue-to-issue basis,” he said.