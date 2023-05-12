Imran Khan appears in court, supporters clash with police

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the city, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Television footage showed heavily armed paramilitary troops and police outside the Islamabad High Court as Khan was brought in a motorcade of nearly a dozen vehicles.

Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez, the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, the broadcaster said.