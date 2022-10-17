Australian economist jailed in Myanmar moved to Yangon's Insein prison

An Australian economist jailed in Myanmar has been moved from the isolated military-built capital to a sprawling prison in Yangon, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP on Monday.

Sean Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup in February last year.

In September, he and Suu Kyi were convicted by a closed junta court of breaching the official secrets act and jailed for three years each.

"Mr Sean Tunell was moved to Insein prison," a source with knowledge of the case told AFP, without specifying when the academic had been shifted.