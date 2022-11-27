Indian man burns himself to death in language protest

According to the most recent census in 2011, fewer than half of Indian citizens speak Hindi -- just under 44 percent.

But last month a group of parliamentarians headed by the powerful interior minister Amit Shah reportedly recommended making Hindi the national official language, including for technical education such as medicine and engineering.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of a "slave mentality" around the use of English, and promoted the use of Indian languages.

But opponents accuse his government of attempting to impose Hindi, causing particular anger in the south.