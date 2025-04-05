Myanmar earthquake: Quad Nations pledge $20m in aid

India and other Quad nations stand with the people of Myanmar and Thailand in the wake of the earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March.

The Quad nations - India, the US, Australia, and Japan - have joined hands to contribute more than 20 million in humanitarian aid and are coordinating with other partners, including ASEAN, to provide life-saving assistance.

These efforts of India come in addition to the bilateral aid sent by New Delhi to Naypyidaw.