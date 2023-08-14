At least 25 missing after Myanmar jade mine landslide

At least 25 people are missing after a landslide at an unregulated jade mine in a remote region of Myanmar, rescue workers said Monday.

The incident on Sunday outside northern Kachin's Hpakant township -- near where hundreds of miners were entombed in a landslide in 2020 -- comes days after much of the country was swamped by torrential rain and floods.

The highly lucrative jade mining industry is mostly unregulated, with migrant workers enduring dangerous conditions and frequently deadly accidents.