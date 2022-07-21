Wickremesinghe vows tough line against ‘troublemakers’

Sri Lanka's president-elect vowed on Wednesday to take tough action against anyone resorting to what he called the undemocratic means that led to his predecessor's ouster.

Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will not bow to violence after winning a parliamentary vote to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week.

"If you try to topple the government, occupy the president's office and the prime minister's office, that is not democracy, it is against the law," Wickremesinghe said after praying at a Buddhist temple in capital Colombo.

"We will deal with them firmly according to the law. We will not allow a minority of protesters to suppress the aspirations of the silent majority clamouring for a change in the political system."