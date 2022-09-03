Seven Rohingya dead after boat seized, say Myanmar authorities

“Four traffickers and 65 smuggled Bengalis were temporarily detained,” it said, using the term by which Rohingya are pejoratively referred to by many in Myanmar.

Three men and four women later “died due to the bad weather and lack of food and water”, it said.

Six others were still receiving medical treatment, while five men from the group “were detained so that they could be investigated and prosecuted under the law”, the newspaper added.