95 arrested in Myanmar scam operation raids

Myanmar police arrested 95 people during raids this week on an online scam operation in the commercial hub of Yangon, authorities said.

The country has been in chaos since a military coup in February 2021, with criminal syndicates taking advantage of the lawlessness to run scam centres, particularly in border regions.

Authorities arrested a total of 95 people at three addresses in Yangon on Thursday -- most of them Burmese, though some were from unspecified foreign countries.

Police seized a BMW car, laptops, phones, desktop computers and other equipment in the raids, according to a Myanmar junta statement released late Friday.