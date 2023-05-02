Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

UN chief Antonio Guterres held a second day of talks with world powers Tuesday on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders amid warnings from the Kabul administration the meeting could be "counter-productive".

Guterres called the two days of talks in Doha as the United Nations reviews its huge relief operation in Afghanistan following a ban on women working for UN agencies.

Women are already banned from almost all secondary and university education and most government jobs, and women's groups had feared that the Doha meeting could propose steps toward recognition of the Taliban administration that returned to power in August 2021.