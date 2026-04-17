South Asia

Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees dead, missing in shipwrecks in 2025: UN

AFP
Geneva
Rohingya refugees bathe at a beach in Pulau Idaman, a small island off the coast of East Aceh in northern Sumatra on 5 June 2021, a day after about 80 Rohingya landed their vessel off the Indonesian coastAFP file photo

Last year was the deadliest on record for Rohingya refugees fleeing by sea, with nearly 900 reported dead or missing in shipwrecks in the region, the United Nations said Friday.

“In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, making it the deadliest year on record for maritime movements in South and South?East Asia,” according to data from the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency’s spokesman Babar Baloch told a press briefing in Geneva.

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