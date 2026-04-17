Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees dead, missing in shipwrecks in 2025: UN

Last year was the deadliest on record for Rohingya refugees fleeing by sea, with nearly 900 reported dead or missing in shipwrecks in the region, the United Nations said Friday.

“In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, making it the deadliest year on record for maritime movements in South and South?East Asia,” according to data from the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency’s spokesman Babar Baloch told a press briefing in Geneva.