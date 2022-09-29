Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi, Australian economist for 3 years

Myanmar's junta sentenced an Australian economist to three years in prison Thursday while also handing down another conviction to ousted leader Aung Saa Suu Kyi, a source told AFP on Thursday.

Both have been detained since a coup in February last year, when the military ousted Suu Kyi's government, for which Sean Turnell was an adviser.

"Mr Sean Turnell, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and another three were sentenced to three years imprisonment each under the Official Secrets Act," the source told AFP, adding that Suu Kyi would appeal her verdict.

Turnell's sentence provoked a swift reaction from Canberra, with the foreign ministry rejecting his sentence and urging his "immediate release".

Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a clutch of other charges by a closed court. Turnell is facing another case under the country's immigration act, which, according to the source, is ongoing.