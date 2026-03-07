Schools for girls will open in Afghanistan; it has been paused, not stopped

Since the return of the Taliban-led government in 2021, the rights of Afghan women and girls have been affected. By February 2026, the restrictions escalated further with the enactment of new legal provisions that formalised limited domestic violence – permitting some physical punishment of a wife by her husband – while restricting freedom of movement and stripping women of some basic rights as citizens.

Ironically, as recently as last October, senior officials within the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice struck a more conciliatory tone. In conversations with this correspondent, they suggested that some of the restrictions, particularly regarding the education of girls, might only be temporary measures.

Among those offering this perspective was Saiful Islam Khyber, the spokesperson for the Ministry. A young Mujahid from Kandahar who participated in the 20-year war and survived torture, Khyber spoke with Suvojit Bagchi to justify the current mandates. He detailed the Taliban's rationale for these restrictions while claiming the administration intends to eventually reintegrate women into society in a phased manner.