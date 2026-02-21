Inside Afghanistan: Four years under Taliban 2.0

Variations of the phrase ‘we have won’ are painted everywhere—from traffic signs and classrooms to the towering walls along highways. The same message on the fortified walls of the shuttered American Embassy serves as a reminder that the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate defeated its western adversaries in one of the century''s most brutal wars. According to Brown University’s ‘Cost of War Project’, approximately 0.6% of the population died in the conflict; other losses remain impossible to calculate fully. For millions of Afghans—particularly those in the countryside—the victory represents peace and freedom.

“For 15 years, every night the Mujhahids and the Afghan state and foreign forces fought on this black road. Every morning, one or two bodies were found,” said Engineer Stanikzai, standing on Porakh’s arterial road that connects Logar highway to Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate has arguably consolidated fragile peace. There are no more gunfights, suicide attacks or bomb blasts – except for the occasional cross-border firings from Pakistan. "Marriages and funerals are conducted without fear, guests like you can come," said Sadeq Stanikzai.