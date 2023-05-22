Militants blow up empty Pakistan girls' schools: officials

The twin attacks on the girls' schools took place on Sunday night in the Hassu Khel and Gul Mosaki areas of North Waziristan, both around 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the border with Afghanistan.

"Militants planted improvised explosive devices in the two government middle schools for girls, which exploded late in the night," said senior local administration official Rehan Gul Khattak.

He said six classrooms in Hassu Khel and a further three in Gul Mosaki were destroyed.

"It was surely done by militants but we don't know yet which group was involved," Khattak told AFP.