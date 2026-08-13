Former Nepal premier Deuba returns home, faces graft probe

Nepal's former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who faces arrest in a corruption case, returned to the country on Thursday nearly six months after leaving for medical treatment abroad.

The veteran leader of the opposition Nepali Congress party waved and smiled as hundreds of supporters lined up the streets leading to Tribhuvan airport in the capital Kathmandu.

In April, police issued an arrest warrant for Deuba over money laundering charges, making him the latest high-profile figure targeted under the current government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Deuba, 80, who left Nepal in February, has denied the allegations against him.

The five-term prime minister is set to attend a three-day assembly of his party starting Friday.