Myanmar junta takes heavy hits three years after coup

One morning last October as the dawn light touched the cold hills of northern Myanmar a barrage of rockets and drones streaked through the sky and slammed into dugouts and bases housing military troops.

The fiery spectacle was repeated across a hundred-kilometre (60-mile) stretch of Shan state, heralding the launch of an offensive by an ethnic minority alliance that has left the ruling junta battered and its opponents daring to believe it can be toppled.

The Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) had largely stayed out of the conflict raging between Myanmar’s junta and opponents of the coup it launched three years ago on Thursday.

But with the military stretched thin struggling to crush dozens of pro-democracy armed groups, the so-called “Brotherhood Alliance” saw a chance to renew its decades-old war with the military and seize territory and resources.