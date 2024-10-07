Close ally of Myanmar's Suu Kyi dies of leukaemia

A close ally of detained Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi died of leukaemia on Monday, a party source told AFP, days after being released from junta custody on health grounds.

Zaw Myint Maung, 72, who spent around two decades in prison for defying Myanmar's military, was a close confidante of Suu Kyi and a lynchpin of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

He was arrested following the military's latest coup in 2021 and jailed for corruption and other charges. He was recently released on health grounds.

"We got confirmation of his death. It's a big loss for us as he was one of our NLD vice-chairmen," a senior party source told AFP, requesting anonymity to speak to the media.

The source said Zaw Myint Maung had died of leukaemia.