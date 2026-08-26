384 tourists, including foreigners, out of contact after Nepal floods
Over 380 tourists, mostly foreigners, were out of contact on Wednesday in Nepal after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet.
"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board, noting authorities were working to verify the travellers'' whereabouts.