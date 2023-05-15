Imran Khan draws parallels between PTI and Awami League in East Pakistan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday divulged about “London plan” of Shehbaz Sharif government that aims to outlaw his party PTI, putting his wife Bushra begum in jail, and use some sedition law to keep him inside for next ten years.

“So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif earlier decided to extend his stay for one more day on the directives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London when he went for King Charles’s coronation.

“Then will follow complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers,” said Imran Khan.

He compared the possible ban on his party with that of Awami League in erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.