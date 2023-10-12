Jailed Imran Khan says 'stronger than ever'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said he is "stronger and fitter than ever" since being jailed two months ago, according to a statement released by his family Thursday.

Khan was convicted of graft in August and jailed for three years, with the election commission subsequently banning him from contesting polls scheduled for January 2024.

"Let it be known that there's a difference of day and night between the Imran Khan of today and Imran Khan who was imprisoned on August 5," he said in the first statement to be released on his behalf since he was jailed.