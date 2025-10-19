Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Qatar talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an “immediate ceasefire” at talks in Doha, Qatar’s foreign ministry said early Sunday, after at least 10 Afghans were killed in Pakistani air strikes that broke an earlier truce.

Kabul had accused Islamabad of violating a 48-hour ceasefire, which briefly put a stop to nearly a week of cross-border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

Security sources in Islamabad said the strikes in the Afghan border areas targeted a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban, in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitary troops.

After talks Saturday in Doha mediated by Qatar and Turkey to ease tensions, Qatar’s foreign ministry said “the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries”.