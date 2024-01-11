Geopolitics: China, Maldives upgrade ties with infrastructure deals

Muizzu embarked this week on his first state visit to China -- the Maldives’ largest external creditor -- and on Thursday, the two sides issued a joint communique detailing the “broad consensus” reached by their two leaders.

China vowed to “continue to provide support within its capacity to the Maldives side in areas of priority concern”, the statement published on state broadcaster CCTV said.

That included, it continued, “infrastructure construction, medical care and health care, improvement of people’s livelihoods, new energy sources, agriculture and marine environmental protection”.

Muizzu, in turn, thanked China for its “selfless assistance” in providing the Maldives with development funds.

The communique followed a meeting Wednesday with President Xi Jinping at which Beijing announced the “elevation of bilateral ties”.

“Under the new circumstances, China-Maldives relations face a historic opportunity to build on past achievements and forge ahead,” Xi told Muizzu, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.