Gotabaya Rajapaksa faces May Day calls to step down

Sri Lanka's fractious opposition showed rare unity Sunday, joining together to demand embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

Main opposition party the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a mass rally at Independence Square in the capital Colombo, where speaker after speaker called for the ouster of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family.

"For over a month, the president has been barricaded in his official residence," former legislator Hirunika Premachandra said. "It is time for us to pull him by his ear and kick him out."

Months of lengthy blackouts, skyrocketing inflation and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have sparked numerous anti-Rajapaksa protests across the country.