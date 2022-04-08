Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is to address the nation Friday, on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him.

The country is abuzz with speculation he may resign rather than face the indignity of being voted out -- or that the former international cricket star might pull off another surprise.

Khan, who peppers his speeches with cricket metaphors, said late Thursday he would fight "till the last ball", while summoning his cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) leaders for crisis meetings Friday.

His interior minister gave a hint of what might come, telling reporters he had long pressed for PTI lawmakers and coalition partners to quit the assembly en-masse.

"For three months I was asking them to collectively resign... I am saying the same, we should resign in unison," said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.