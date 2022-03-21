Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote on Friday

The 14-day constitutional deadline to convene the NA session on the opposition requisition will expire on 21 March.
Clause 3 of Article 54 of the Pakistan Constitution says, "On a requisition signed by not less than one-fourth of the total membership of the national assembly, the speaker shall summon the national assembly to meet, at such time and place as he thinks fit, within fourteen days of the receipt of the requisition; and when the speaker has summoned the Assembly only he may prorogue it", The Nation reported.
According to Article 254, "When any act or thing is required by the Constitution to be done within a particular period and it is not done within that period, the doing of the act or thing shall not be invalid or otherwise ineffective by reason only that it was not done within that period," the Pakistani newspaper reported.
The opposition leader has expressed frustration over the delay in conducting voting on no-confidence against Khan and claimed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is biased.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the right to bring about a no-confidence motion is democratic and a constitutional right, adding that the votes cannot be bought this time, reported Geo News.
"The speaker was biased since day one, and is still showing his bias," the senior leader claimed.