Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote on Friday

Almost two weeks after the opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan, national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday summoned session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

The joint opposition made the requisition for the session along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on 8 March. The Speaker summoned the session under Article 54 (3) and Article 254 of the Constitution, The Nation reported.