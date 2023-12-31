Ex-PM Imran Khan's nomination rejected for 2024 elections

Khan has been disqualified from contesting the national elections scheduled for 8 February because of the corruption conviction, but he nevertheless filed nomination papers for the elections on Friday, his media team said.

In a list of rejected candidates from Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Khan's nomination was rejected because he was not a registered voter of the constituency and because he is "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified".

His media team said the commission had also rejected his nomination to contest the elections from his hometown, Mianwali.