Islamic State claims deadly bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city

The Islamic State group claimed two bomb blasts aboard minibuses that killed at least nine people Thursday in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, a week after a deadly explosion at a Shiite mosque in the northern city.

The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August, but the Sunni Islamic State group has continued to target Shiites, whom they view as heretics.

A string of deadly bombings targeting minority communities has convulsed the country in the past two weeks during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Thursday’s blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their dawn-to-dusk fast, Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.