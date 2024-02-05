10 killed in militant attack on Pakistan police station

Dozens of militants waged an hours-long gun attack on a police station in northern Pakistan early Monday, killing at least 10 officers, a senior commander said.

The assault comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters.

“More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told AFP.

“There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours.”