Whether Ranil wins or Dullas, peace remains a far cry

Today, Wednesday, lawmakers in the Sri Lankan parliament are set to elect a new president.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP), Dullas Alahapperuma of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated in parliament in a background where emergency regulations have been imposed. Sajith Premadasa, leader of the breakaway faction of the United National Party (UNP) – the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) who was to contest for the Presidency backed out of the race on Tuesday, in a bid to assist Dullas Alahaperuma to win and defeat Ranil Wickremesinghe. Premadasa resents Wickremesinghe’s refusal to give him timely leadership of the UNP ahead of the 2019 presidential elections. Premadasa’s nomination for the elections in 2019 was given grudgingly by Wickremesinghe and at the last moment.

In the current contest for the presidency following the forced resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, MP Dullas Alahapperuma was nominated for the post by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa while it was seconded by Foreign Minister Prof. GL Peiris.