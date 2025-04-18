Mob beats to death man from persecuted Ahmadiyya minority in Pakistan

A mob beat to death a member of Pakistan's persecuted Ahmadiyya minority on Friday after hundreds of radical Islamists surrounded their place of worship in the port city of Karachi, police said.

A mob, many from the anti-blasphemy political group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), stormed through narrow streets of Saddar neighbourhood chanting slogans, enraged that Ahmadis were allegedly offering Friday prayers.

"One member of the community was killed after the mob identified him as an Ahmadi. They attacked him with sticks and bricks," Muhammad Safdar, a senior local police official in the port city of Karachi where the incident happened.

"The mob included members of several religious parties," he told AFP.