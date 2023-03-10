Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack

The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province was killed at his office on Thursday in a suicide attack that was later claimed by the Islamic State group.

The killing of Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the provincial governor, marked one of the highest-level attacks since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021. A second person also died in the attack, police said.

An IS fighter waited for the governor at his office and “rushed towards him, detonating his explosive belt,” the jihadist group said in a statement on its Amaq news agency, as translated by the SITE Intelligence Group.