Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections 

Pakistan swore in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, tasking it with running the country until fresh elections, which may be delayed beyond November as constituency boundaries are redrawn.

The caretaker cabinet's top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation, with the $350 billion economy treading a narrow recovery path after getting a last minute $3 billion bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund, averting a sovereign debt default.

The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalized by 14 December, state television reported. After that, the commision will confirm an election date.