Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings

Myanmar's junta and anti-coup fighters traded accusations on Monday over the killing of around 30 people who were sheltering in a monastery.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a coup two years ago, with the military fighting dozens of "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) across much of the country.

Local villagers and media have reported killing and burning sprees by junta forces in many parts of the country as they struggle to crush opposition to the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

Two rebel groups operating around Shan state -- the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) and the Pa-O National Defence Force -- said soldiers entered Nam Neint village on Saturday.