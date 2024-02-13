Pakistan politician says ‘conscience’ won’t allow him to take seat

A Pakistan politician declared the winner of a provincial assembly seat in last week’s election says he will cede to a rival because he believes the result was rigged.

There have been widespread allegations of vote-rigging and result manipulation after authorities switched off the country’s mobile phone network on election day and the count took more than 24 hours.

Independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan took the most seats in Thursday’s National Assembly polls, preventing the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from securing a ruling majority.