Myanmar: What we know about the recent Rohingya killings

On 5 August, a deadly attack on civilians in Maungdaw, a town in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State, reportedly killed dozens of people, including women and children. The exact number of victims remains unclear, but eyewitness accounts suggest it could be anywhere between 50 and 200.

The incident is part of a broader offensive within the ongoing civil war in Myanmar. On 4 August, the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic insurgent group composed of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, had launched an attack on Maungdaw.

The AA has been fighting against the military government, known as the State Administrative Council (SAC), since the army leadership seized power by overthrowing the democratically elected government in February 2021.

The military coup worsened ethnic tensions in the Southeast Asian country and exacerbated the civil war.

In Maungdaw, the AA faced off against SAC troops and various Rohingya militias, particularly the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) and, to some extent, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).