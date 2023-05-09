Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Footage of the arrest showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van as Khan's party called for protests across the country.

"Pakistan's people, this is the time to save your country. You won't get any other opportunity," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party wrote on Twitter.