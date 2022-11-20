Nepal votes in poll coloured by downturn, discontent

Nepali voters began casting their ballots for a new parliament Sunday in a contest dominated by public frustrations over the Himalayan republic's elderly political elite and anxiety over its teetering economy.

A revolving door of prime ministers -- most serving less than a year -- and a culture of horse-trading has fuelled perceptions the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems.

Several younger faces are contesting for the first time, up against established parties whose leaders have strode the corridors of power for decades.