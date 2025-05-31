India defence chief says jet downed in Pakistan conflict

India's defence chief on Saturday appeared to confirm his country had lost at least one aircraft during the brief conflict with Pakistan earlier this month, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a four-day conflict this month, their worst standoff since 1999, before a ceasefire was agreed on 10 May.

More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides.

Pakistan claimed its Chinese-supplied jets had shot down six Indian aircraft.