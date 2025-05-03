India blocks Pakistani celebrities on social media

New Delhi widened tit-for-tat measures against Islamabad on Saturday, blocking access to the social media accounts of Pakistani actors and cricketers, as well as extending trade blocks and stopping postal services.

India blames Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge, and both countries have since exchanged gunfire across their contested de facto border in Kashmir.

Pakistan's military said it carried out a "training launch" of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system on Saturday, further heightening tensions.