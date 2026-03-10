India congratulates Nepal rapper, tipped to be next PM

India's prime minister on Monday congratulated Nepal's centrist RSP party leaders for their election win, with rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah tipped to lead the Himalayan nation.

The 5 March parliamentary vote was the first since deadly September 2025 youth anti-corruption protests toppled the government in Kathmandu.

Counting continues, but the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set for a landslide win, according to declared results and election commission trends.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that he had had "warm telephone conversations" with Shah, as well as RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane.

Modi said he had "congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections", a statement read.