Pakistan military dismisses Khan's theory US conspired to oust him as PM

Pakistan's powerful military on Thursday dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusation that the United States had conspired to topple him in a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years, accused Washington of backing his ouster because he had visited Moscow against US advice. Read full story Washington denies the charge.

Khan met with Russian president Vladimir Putin on 24 Februasry, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Khan initially blocked the no-confidence move, saying a forum of civil and military leaders, the National Security Committee, had endorsed the alleged conspiracy.

The military's spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, denied this.