Pakistan PM calls for parliament to be dissolved, fresh elections

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Sunday for the president to dissolve parliament and hold a fresh election, minutes after the national assembly deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion into his rule.

In an address on state TV, Khan said there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan's democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.

"I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies... We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide," he said.

"When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government," he added.