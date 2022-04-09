Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence motion Saturday

Amid the chaotic political play for over a week, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will finally face the no-trust vote on Saturday following the Supreme Court's order.

Interestingly, for Pakistan National Assembly, which has notably never seen a Prime Minister complete the full 5-year-tenure and this is not going to be the first no-confidence motion against an elected leader. Imran Khan's government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the deputy speaker Qasim Suri in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all the subsequent decisions taken. It gave directions for holding a sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 am on 9 April" for the no-trust vote.